Panchang November 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha until 01:16 pm after which Panchami will start. Mula Nakshatra will be in effect up to 06:49 PM after which Purva Ashadha. Sukarma Yoga to remain till 03:28 pm after which Dhriti will start. Karan Vishti will cast its effect till 01:16 pm after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.
Sunrise 6:38 AM
Sunset 5:31 PM
Moonrise 10:23 AM
Moonset 8:45 PM
Tithi Chaturthi (upto 01:16 PM), Panchami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Mula (upto 06:49 PM), Purva Ashadha
Yoga Sukarma (upto 03:28 PM), Dhriti
Karana Vishti (upto 01:16 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:37 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:00 AM to 09:21 AM
Moon sign Sagittarius
Sun sign Libra
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
