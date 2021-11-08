Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang November 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang November 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for November 8 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha until 01:16 pm after which Panchami will start.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 04:40 PM IST
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha until 01:16 pm after which Panchami will start. Mula Nakshatra will be in effect up to 06:49 PM after which Purva Ashadha. Sukarma Yoga to remain till 03:28 pm after which Dhriti will start. Karan Vishti will cast its effect till 01:16 pm after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Sagittarius.

Sunrise 6:38 AM

Sunset 5:31 PM

Moonrise 10:23 AM

Moonset 8:45 PM

Tithi Chaturthi (upto 01:16 PM), Panchami

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Mula (upto 06:49 PM), Purva Ashadha

Yoga Sukarma (upto 03:28 PM), Dhriti

Karana Vishti (upto 01:16 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:37 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:00 AM to 09:21 AM

Moon sign Sagittarius

Sun sign Libra

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Taurus

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

