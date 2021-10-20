Vastu Tips: Keep Arowana fish at home to ward off evil forces

According to Indian mythology, the laws of vastu-shastra were created by Lord Brahma at the request of Vastupurush for the betterment of mankind. It is important to consider Vastu while constructing your home and if there is still any vastu-dosh then it can be taken care of without disturbing the ambience of the home. There are many solutions available to remove the vastu-dosh of a house. It is always better to find out the vastu-dosh before constructing the home, but if there is still any vastu-dosh after the construction then there are several ways it can be taken care of. We are discussing one such solution here.

Arowana fish is of great importance

Vastu-shastra describes the importance of things that are kept inside or outside the home. Whatever is kept inside or outside the home plays a significant role in the flow of positive or negative energy in the house. Arowana fish is one of them. If you keep Arowana fish inside the house then it is very beneficial. Along with the Goldfish, Arowana fish is considered very auspicious in vastu-shastra. This fish is considered the symbol of good health, prosperity, wealth and power.

Keeping Arowana fish idol is also helpful

Arowana fish wards off evil forces and helps in the flow of positive energy in the house. If for some reason you are not able to keep live Arowana fish inside your home then you can keep an idol of a golden Arowana fish holding a coin in its mouth. This idol should be kept either in North-East or East direction in your house. According to some zoologists, the Arowana fish settled in the foothills before an earthquake. Keeping this fish is like setting an alarm as it helps in finding out if there is an earthquake and you can move to a safer place before the natural calamity strikes.