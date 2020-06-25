e-paper
442 new cases take Karnataka's Covid-19 tally to 10,560

442 new cases take Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally to 10,560

The day also saw total number of discharges in Udupi alone crossing 1,000 mark, even as 160 patients in the state were undergoing treatment at ICU.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 20:41 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,791 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,289 and Udupi 1,116.
Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,791 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,289 and Udupi 1,116.(PTI Photo)
         

Over 500 Covid-19 patients were discharged in Karnataka on Thursday, as the state reported 442 new cases and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10,560.

The day also saw total number of discharges in Udupi alone crossing 1,000 mark, even as 160 patients in the state were undergoing treatment at ICU.

As of June 25 evening, cumulatively 10,560 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 170 deaths and 6,670 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 3,716 active cases, 3,556 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 160 are in ICU.

Among the six dead include- three from Bengaluru rural and one each from Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru.

Those from Bengaluru rural include two elderly women of age 60 and 80 years and a man aged 38.

All three are with the history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The other three deceased are- a 61-year-old man from Kalaburagi, whose contact history is still under tracing, a 68-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada with history of SARI, and a 87-year-old man from Mysuru with inter district travel history to Bengaluru.

Out of 442 new cases, 81 are returnees from other states, while 23 are those who returned from other countries.

The remaining cases include contacts of patients earlier tested positive, those with history of SARI, ILI, inter district travel among others.

While contact history of few patients are still being traced.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 113 cases, Kalaburagi 35, Ramanagara 33, Dakshina Kannada 29, 26 each from Ballari and Dharwad, Mysuru 22, 18 each from Bagalkote and Kodagu, Udupi 14, twelve each from Hassan and Bengaluru rural, Uttara Kannada 11 and 10 each from Vijayapura, Gadag and Haveri.

While Mandya reported 9 cases, Bidar was 8, Davangere 7, four each from Belagavi, Shivamogga and Kolar, two each from Yadgir and Chikkaballapura, and one each from Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagara.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,791 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 1,289 and Udupi 1,116.

A total of 5,53,325 samples were tested so far, out of which 14,078 were tested on Thursday alone.

So far 5,27,731 samples have been reported as negative, and out of them 12,343 were reported negative today.

