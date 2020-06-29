e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Bengaluru’s Covid-19 cases double in 5 days, tally at 3,419

Bengaluru’s Covid-19 cases double in 5 days, tally at 3,419

Bengaluru now accounts for 26 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. It has 2,692 active cases and has reported 88 deaths, the highest in both cases.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 29, 2020 17:22 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Bengaluru
Karnataka’s mortality rate was low at 1.56 per cent against 3 per cent at the national level, according to the state’s medical education minister.
Karnataka's mortality rate was low at 1.56 per cent against 3 per cent at the national level, according to the state's medical education minister.
         

Coronavirus cases doubled in the Karnataka capital in just five days, from 1,556 on Tuesday to 3,419 by Sunday evening, said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, here on Monday.

Bengaluru now accounts for 26 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. It has 2,692 active cases and has reported 88 deaths, the highest in both cases.

However, Karnataka’s mortality rate was low at 1.56 per cent against 3 per cent at the national level, he said. The state’s recovery rate stood at 57 per cent with 7,507 discharges, he added.

After testing 5.95 lakh people, the state’s positivity rate stands at 2.21 per cent. Till Sunday evening, of the 13,190 Covid-19 cases in the state, 5,472 were active.

