Civic officials wanted to shift suspected Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru, face locals’ ire

bengaluru

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 07:51 IST

Some people clashed with civic body officials in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru when the officials reached the area reportedly to take suspected Covid-19 patients in quarantine, news agency ANI reported.

Padarayanapura has been declared a red zone and officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) identified 15 secondary contact of a Covid-19 positive patients, ANI reported.

The locals were seen dismantling the set up of BBMP officials and shouting slogans against them, a video posted by ANI on Twitter showed. They also threw away the tables and chairs.

They also broke the barricade and removed police post which was stalled in the area, ANI reported.

Soon after receiving the information, Bengaluru South Deputy Commissioner of Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

“Lockdown continues, please remain indoors. Tomorrow will be as it was till today. We Understand your situation and appreciate your cooperation,” tweeted Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Bhaskar Rao.

In Karnataka, 384 people have detected positive for COVID-19, of which 14 people have succumbed to the infection, as per the Union Health Ministry.