e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka, says minister Madhuswamy

Community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka, says minister Madhuswamy

The minister said he feels that ‘somewhere the situation is going out of hand.”

bengaluru Updated: Jul 07, 2020 06:36 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bengaluru
A woman with her daughter walks past a closed tyre recycling shop at Kalasipalya area in Bengaluru.
A woman with her daughter walks past a closed tyre recycling shop at Kalasipalya area in Bengaluru.(PTI)
         

Coronavirus is spreading at the community level in Karnataka, said minister, JC Madhuswamy on Monday.

“Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level,” Madhuswamy, Tumakuru district-in-charge minister, told reporters here.

“We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it, even though we are trying to restrain it. Somewhere the situation is going out of hand,” he said.

The minister confirmed that the cumulative toll in the district due to COVID-19 rises to 9.

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar have denied of community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 13,255 and 372 deaths.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
US to force out foreign students whose classes move online due to Covid
US to force out foreign students whose classes move online due to Covid
United States, China hashtag battle over carriers in South China Sea
United States, China hashtag battle over carriers in South China Sea
Coronavirus pandemic hit HIV treatment: UN report
Coronavirus pandemic hit HIV treatment: UN report
Behind the Indo-China border de-escalation
Behind the Indo-China border de-escalation
Armed with pesticides, Mi-17 choppers fight locust swarms
Armed with pesticides, Mi-17 choppers fight locust swarms
Urban joblessness on the rise as cities impose restrictions
Urban joblessness on the rise as cities impose restrictions
Monsoon in east, northeast may trigger floods
Monsoon in east, northeast may trigger floods
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In