Congress leader’s cryptic remark sparks off buzz around Karnataka govt’s future

Two days ahead of a meeting of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government’s coordination committee to discuss the expansion of the state Cabinet, senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi’s visit to a resort in Belagavi district have sparked rumors of unrest within the party.

To be sure, there have been rumours of some lawmakers in the coalition being unhappy with their rewards ever since votes for the assembly elections were counted on May 15 and the Congress-JD (S) joined hands. In June, when 25 members were inducted into the Cabinet, those who missed out had kicked up a fuss.

And this unrest has been a feature every time the parties have thought about expanding the Cabinet, with allegations that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has attempted to poach MLAs.

In fact, the BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa had to step down three days after taking oath in May amid rumours that the party had approached some Congress MLAs, who had been sequestered out to Telangana capital Hyderabad to stop possible defection.

On Monday, Jarkiholi visited a resort in the Kanakumbi area, close to the state’s border with Goa and Maharastra. Addressing the press later, Jarkiholi said he had visited the resort on his way back from a wedding.

“I had just gone to look at the resort,” he said. When pressed for a reason for the visit, Jarkiholi said: “In the future, I might take legislators there. Not to make them defect but for a tour.”

The remark comes just ahead of a meeting of the coordination committee of the coalition headed by the former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. The Congress has announced that the expansion will be completed before the start of the assembly session on December 10.

On Monday, an audio clip was also leaked allegedly showing a BJP leader telling a businessman that the party is ready to poach Congress MLAs. However, HT is not able to independently verify the clip.

The BJP state general secretary N Ravikumar rubbished the allegations and said the clip was a plant of the Congress. “The Congress has planted this clip to divert attention away from its internal troubles. It is a completely baseless clip with which the BJP has no connection,” he said.

Addressing the media in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah too insisted there was no dissidence within the party. “Some people have expressed their desire to become ministers. That’s all,” he said. Regarding the alleged tape, Siddaramaiah said the BJP was only dreaming of coming to power. “We are all united and this government will last five years. Nobody need have any doubt of that,” he said.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 23:48 IST