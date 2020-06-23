e-paper
Covid-19 fatalities in Karnataka far less compared to other major states: B S Yediyurappa

Of the total of 14,011 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest with 6,283 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,233, Gujarat with 1,684 and Tamil Nadu with 794.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 23, 2020 19:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Bengaluru
“The total number of Covid related deaths in the state is very less compared to other major states” said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in his tweet.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said Covid-19 related fatalities in the state was far less compared to other major states, as he called on people and front line corona warriors infected with the virus not to lose courage. The Chief Minister made the statement following the alleged suicide of a constable attached with the Karnataka State Reserve Police after he tested positive for Covid-19.

“The total number of Covid related deaths in the state is very less compared to other major states. There is no reason for any infected citizen or government employees to lose courage. The government is always with you,” a tweet on the Chief Minister’s official twitter handle said.

Of the total of 14,011 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest with 6,283 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 2,233, Gujarat with 1,684 and Tamil Nadu with 794.Acknowledging that police form the frontline of corona warriors and were working putting their lives at stake, he said a special Covid testing center is being set up for them and all measures will be taken to provide the best treatment for those infected.

As of June 22 evening, cumulatively 9,399 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state,which includes 142 deaths and 5,730 discharges. The constable, aged about 50 years, was attached with the Karnataka State Reserve Police and was said to be depressed after getting tested positive for Covid-19, sources said.

Expressing condolence over his death, another tweet on the Chief Minister’s handle said he has directed officials to to provide all necessary compensation and facilities to the family of the deceased at the earliest. Bengaluru has in the last few days has seen a spike in the number of police personnel getting infected by the virus. At least 74 of them have tested positive in the city and are undergoing treatment, while three have died so far, official sources said.

