e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Covid-19: K’taka govt announces financial aid to over 11k cobbler families

Covid-19: K’taka govt announces financial aid to over 11k cobbler families

According to Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced one time financial relief of Rs 5,000 for each of these families.

bengaluru Updated: May 09, 2020 17:24 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
The compensation will be distributed to beneficiaries through Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Corporation, Karjol, who is also in-charge of Social Welfare department, said.
The compensation will be distributed to beneficiaries through Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Corporation, Karjol, who is also in-charge of Social Welfare department, said.(Gurpret Singh/HT file photo. Representative image )
         

The Karnataka government has announced one-time financial relief of Rs 5,000 each to over 11,000 cobbler families in the state, whose daily life was affected by the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced one time financial relief of Rs 5,000 for each of these families.

“Due to Covid-19 lockdown about 11,722 families involved in road side leather work, like mending chappals and shoes, are in financial distress and their daily life has been affected,” he said on Friday.

The compensation will be distributed to beneficiaries through Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Corporation, Karjol, who is also in-charge of Social Welfare department, said.

A delegation of opposition leaders led by the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah had met Chief Minister Yediyurappa yesterday and demanded that people belonging to sections like goldsmiths, carpenters, cobblers, tailors and ironsmiths be considered under the package announced by the state government.

The Yediyurappa government had recently announced Rs 1,610 crore relief package for the benefit of those in distress due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

The measures announced as part of the package included compensation of Rs 5,000 each to thousands of washermen, barbers, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, whose daily life has been affected.

tags
top news
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Crisis-struck Pakistani auto industry faces massive threat in Covid-19 times
Crisis-struck Pakistani auto industry faces massive threat in Covid-19 times
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In