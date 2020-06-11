e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Covid-hit Bengaluru court complex sealed for 2 days

Covid-hit Bengaluru court complex sealed for 2 days

As the entire complex will be sanitised, all appointments granted to the members of the bar for physical filing, payment of court fee and process fee and hearing shall be cancelled in all courts in the complex on Thursday and Friday.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 11, 2020 12:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
In case of urgency, the matters may be heard only through video conferencing.
In case of urgency, the matters may be heard only through video conferencing.(ANI)
         

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate 11’s court at Mayo Hall complex here has been sealed for two days from Thursday, as a police constable posted there tested positive for coronavirus, a court official said on Wednesday.

“As the constable attached to the magistrate’s court tested positive on Wednesday, the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice has ordered sealing the entire Mayo Hall complex on June 11-12,” said High Court Registrar General Rajendra Badamikar in an order here.

As the entire complex will be sanitised, all appointments granted to the members of the bar for physical filing, payment of court fee and process fee and hearing shall be cancelled in all courts in the complex on Thursday and Friday.

“The Principal City Civil &amp; Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, will ensure that in case of urgency, the matters may be heard only through video conferencing,” said Badamikar in the order.

