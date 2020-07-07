e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Former CEO of Raghavendra bank found dead in his car in Bengaluru

Former CEO of Raghavendra bank found dead in his car in Bengaluru

An investigation into the case is underway.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 07, 2020 09:59 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five of his locations in Bengaluru over alleged financial irregularities in the bank.
On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five of his locations in Bengaluru over alleged financial irregularities in the bank. (HT representative photo)
         

Vasudeva Maiah, former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank was found dead inside his car in Bengaluru on Monday.

An investigation into the case is underway.

On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five of his locations in Bengaluru over alleged financial irregularities in the bank.

tags
top news
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
For Ladakh stand-off, how India readied its fleet of Apache attack choppers
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to rein in China
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to rein in China
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine’s trials to begin soon: All you need to know
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine’s trials to begin soon: All you need to know
US ‘certainly looking’ at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps: Mike Pompeo
US ‘certainly looking’ at banning TikTok, other Chinese apps: Mike Pompeo
With high Covid-19 positivity rate, these states could be the new hotspots
With high Covid-19 positivity rate, these states could be the new hotspots
Happy Birthday Dhoni: Five bold decisions from MSD that won India matches
Happy Birthday Dhoni: Five bold decisions from MSD that won India matches
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
Explained | Missiles, fighter jets: How India’s boosting forces amid China row
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In