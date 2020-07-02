e-paper
IMD issues yellow and orange alerts for coastal districts of Karnataka

IMD issues yellow and orange alerts for coastal districts of Karnataka

“North interior and south interior Karnataka are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next five days,” CS Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru told ANI.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:10 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
The alerts have been issued for the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udipi districts.
The alerts have been issued for the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udipi districts. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
         

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bengaluru on Thursday issued a yellow alert for the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udipi districts for July 1, 2, 4 and 5 and an orange alert for June 3.

