Karnataka govt to open temples from June 1

Karnataka govt to open temples from June 1

State Minister for Muzrai department said online Seva booking will start from May 27 in 52 temples.

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:02 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh
Bengaluru
Devotees take part in the annual 'Rathotsava' at Srikanteshwara Swamy temple in Nanjangud, Mysore, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Devotees take part in the annual 'Rathotsava' at Srikanteshwara Swamy temple in Nanjangud, Mysore, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.(PTI)
         

Karnataka Government on Tuesday decided to open temples from June 1 and will soon issue a Standard Operating Protocol that needs to be followed by the people.

“Karnataka govt has decided to open temples from June 1. Standard Operating Protocol to be followed, which will be issued. We’ll make necessary arrangements till May 31,” said Kota Srinivas Poojari, State Minister for Muzrai department.

The Minister said online Seva booking will start from May 27 in 52 temples.

“But no permission for fairs, religious conference,” the minister added.

Poojari on May 23 had said that poojas conducted at temples across the state would soon go online for devotees as temples cannot be opened till lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 100 fresh cases of Covid-19 from 5 pm of May 25 to 12 pm today, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,282.

The total number of active cases has risen to 1,514 with 44 deaths, state Health Department said in a release.

