Karnataka Minister asks CM to screen journalists for Covid-19 in the state

During the regular Covid-19 related briefing on Monday, a reporter had raised the issue of 53 journalists in the neighbouring state testing positive for the disease, with Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar.

bengaluru Updated: Apr 21, 2020 12:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
In his letter to CM Yediyurappa, state Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said a similar test should be carried on the journalists in Karnataka.
In his letter to CM Yediyurappa, state Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said a similar test should be carried on the journalists in Karnataka.(HT file photo )
         

Alarmed by reports that 53 media persons have contracted coronavirus in Maharashtra, a Minister on Tuesday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to screen all the journalists in Karnataka.

In Maharashtra, out of the 171 scribes examined medically, 53 were found to have the viral infection.

In his letter to the CM, Kumar said a similar test should be carried on the journalists in Karnataka.

“The journalists wanted a similar kind of screening to be carried out on them. Therefore, please direct the health and the information department immediately to conduct the screening of journalists who are in contact with public,” Kumar said.

