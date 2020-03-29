Karnataka records 12 more new Covid-19 cases bringing total to 76

bengaluru

Twelve new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in Karnataka, the highest spike till date, on Saturday bringing the number of patients to 76 in the state.

Bengaluru alone accounted for 41 of those cases followed by Chikkaballapura at eight and Dakshin and Uttara Kannada districts at seven each.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa has called for an all-party meet on the issue on Sunday.

In a letter sent to opposition party leaders, BS Yediyurappa said the state government had taken all necessary steps to control the spread of the coronavirus and a lockdown was in place.

The meeting is expected to arrive at an all-party consensus on what further steps needs to be taken to address the current challenge.

B Sriramulu, state health and family welfare minister, appealed to private doctors to keep their clinics and hospitals open at this time of distress.

Sriramulu, who was in Ramnagara district reviewing the preparedness of the health administration, visited the isolation ward without any protective gear.

Meanwhile, the state government did yet another U-turn on the issue of supplying free food to the needy at the 178 Indira Canteens. After announcing that free food would be supplied to labourers and whoever needed them on March 23, it had cancelled the move after a huge number of people thronged them.

Now, the state government again has decided to provide food but this time pre-packed and also take adequate precautions to ensure that there is no crowding and social distancing as prescribed would be maintained.

The government has also set up a food helpline for those in need of food to be delivered to them.