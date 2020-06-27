e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka witnesses biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases; state tally at 11,923

Karnataka witnesses biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases; state tally at 11,923

The meeting also decided that all government offices would be closed on Saturdays too starting July 10. From Monday – 29 June – onwards it also preponed the night curfew with it being now in force from 8 pm to 5 am.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:25 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Karnataka
The BBMP commissioner was also directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowds in large markets across the city.
The BBMP commissioner was also directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowds in large markets across the city.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Karnataka witnessed its single biggest day spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday with the state registering 918 new cases across the state taking the cumulative total to 11,923 cases which includes 191 deaths and 7,827 discharges.

Worryingly for the state government, Bangalore (urban and rural) accounted for 601 or nearly two-thirds of the new Covid-19 cases registered in the state on Saturday. On Friday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who had held a meeting with legislators and members of parliament elected from Bangalore had categorically declared that the ‘economy was equally important and there was no question of lockdown in Bangalore.’

However, given the sharp spike in cases the state government which held an emergency meeting of the Covid taskforce as well as senior administration officials on Saturday said that starting July 5, every Sunday the state would go for a full lockdown in which no activities – except for essential services – would be permitted.

The meeting also decided that all government offices would be closed on Saturdays too starting July 10. From Monday – 29 June – onwards it also preponed the night curfew with it being now in force from 8 pm to 5 am.

Administration officials were also directed to have centralised bed allocation system to speed up hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients and increase the number of ambulances to 250 (from current 100) to ferry Covid patients.

The BBMP commissioner was also directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowds in large markets across the city.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In