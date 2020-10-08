e-paper
Tejasvi Surya claims chemical-induced water sprayed at BJP workers, govt denies allegations

Kolkata and parts of Howrah witnessed clashes between BJP workers and the police near Howrah. The state police in riot gear beat up protesters, burst tear gas shells and used water cannons to disband the protests.

bengaluru Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya. (Twitter)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing chief and South Bangalore MP Tejasvi Surya alleged that the police in Kolkata sprayed water mixed with chemicals on Thursday during the Nabanna Cholo rally organised by the party to protest against political killings in West Bengal.

Speaking to mediapersons, Surya said, “Today was a black day... The TMC g\overnment murdered rule of law in the state. The way our cadres and leaders were attacked and beaten up mercilessly by the police is unprecedented. Don’t we have the right to conduct a peaceful rally in the state?”

Responding to these allegations, West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “No chemical was used in cannon water, it is wrong information. The intent globally to use coloured water is to identify a person post dispersal for further necessary action as per the law if required.”

Bandopadhyay added that there is evidence of violent incidents. “Firearm has been recovered, policemen were also attacked. 89 persons were detained in Kolkata Police area & 24 detained in Howrah Police area. Some police personnel have sustained injuries.”

He also said that allowing 25,000 people across several rallies would have been a travesty of the lockdown norms.

