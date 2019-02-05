Three persons, including Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamy, the head pontiff of Suttur Math in Mysuru district, suffered minor injuries after helium balloons exploded at an annual fair.

The pontiff was inaugurating a wrestling event as part of the annual fair.

Around two dozen people were standing in a semi circle ahead of the inauguration when the balloons exploded and three people suffered minor injuries in a flash of flame.

Watch how it unfolded.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 19:06 IST