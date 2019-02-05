WATCH | Three injured as helium balloons explode at fair in Mysuru
Three persons, including Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamy, the head pontiff of Suttur Math in Mysuru district, suffered minor injuries after helium balloons exploded at an annual fair.bengaluru Updated: Feb 05, 2019 19:16 IST
The pontiff was inaugurating a wrestling event as part of the annual fair.
Around two dozen people were standing in a semi circle ahead of the inauguration when the balloons exploded and three people suffered minor injuries in a flash of flame.
Watch how it unfolded.
First Published: Feb 05, 2019 19:06 IST