‘Weekly curfew’ to begin in Bengaluru from Saturday night: Police

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa had announced ahead of the fourth phase of the lockdown that every Sunday there will be lockdown across the state as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

bengaluru Updated: May 23, 2020 00:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
Civil defence officials wear protective suits to help a man who was lying on the roadside near Hebbal flyover during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru.
Civil defence officials wear protective suits to help a man who was lying on the roadside near Hebbal flyover during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru. (PTI File Photo )
         

The ‘weekly curfew’ as part of the phase four of lockdown will start in Bengaluru on Saturday night itself instead of Sunday morning, Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Friday.

Gearing up for the ‘Janata Curfew’, Rao had a press conference on Friday seeking public cooperation.

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa had announced ahead of the fourth phase of the lockdown that every Sunday there will be lockdown across the state as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Rao, however, made it clear that it will start from Saturday itself.

“There will be elaborate arrangements to strictly implement the Janata Curfew as the government has directed to make it successful,” Bhaskar Rao said.

Warning violators, the Commissioner said they will be dealt with an iron hand and added that anyone found roaming aimlessly would face legal action.

“There is scope for purchasing essential commodities such as grocery items, medicines and vegetables. Other than that people should stay indoors,” Bhaskar Rao said.

