Home / Bengaluru / Woman dies of Covid-19 in Karnataka; 3 new cases reported

Woman dies of Covid-19 in Karnataka; 3 new cases reported

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:41 IST

bengaluru Updated: Apr 26, 2020 18:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Karnataka on Sunday reported just three new Covid-19 cases (Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)
         

Marking a dip, Karnataka on Sunday reported just three new Covid-19 cases while a woman died of the disease and and 24 people were discharged, the Health department said.

The toll due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 19 while the total cases to 503, including 182 discharges.

The state saw a drop in new cases after 26 people tested positive on Saturday, 29 on Friday and 18 on Thursday.

A 45-year old woman, a resident of Bengaluru Urban district, admitted to the designated hospital on Friday with complaint of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), died on Sunday, a bulletin said.

The woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday itself, also had pneumonia besides being a known case of diabetic with past history of tuberculosis, it said.

Among the three new cases on Sunday, a 47-year-old woman was from Panemangalore in Dakshina Kannada and a 65-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy were from Kalaburagi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the ministers, MPs and MLAs and the officials to strictly adhere to social distancing and set an example for others.

“Social distancing is the only way to safeguard against Covid-19 and prevent it from spreading further. Hence, the ministers, MPs, MLAs and officials should abide by it to set an example for others. Let us mandatorily follow the social distancing,” Yediyurappa tweeted. PTI GMS VS VS

