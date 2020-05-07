e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Yediyurappa expresses sadness over gas leak incident in Vizag

Yediyurappa expresses sadness over gas leak incident in Vizag

Nine people, including a child, were killed and over 100 hospitalised after a major gas leak at a polymer plant in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday.

bengaluru Updated: May 07, 2020 14:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bengaluru
An affected man being taken for treatment at King George Hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam.
An affected man being taken for treatment at King George Hospital after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam.(PTI)
         

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday expressed sadness over the gas leak incident at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and said his thoughts and prayers are with the families affected .

“Extremely saddened by the incident in Visakhapatnam. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected. @AndhraPradeshCM,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Nine people, including a child, were killed and over 100 hospitalised after a major gas leak at a polymer plant in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday.

The gas leak impacted villages within a five kilometer radius of the plant, according to officials.

Former Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas M Veerappa Moily expressing shock over the incident said, “...we find from the report that not much rescue operation has been taken. Emergent measures will have to be taken on a war footing to bring the situation under control. I pray that situation comes under control and all the affected are taken care.”

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a tweet said, “Sad to know about the tragic gas leak in Visakhapatnam which has taken many lives. We stand in support with the people of Andra Pradesh in this hour of grief.”

tags
top news
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: State Police shares ‘milk, banana & jaggery’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: State Police shares ‘milk, banana & jaggery’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
A tribute to Ratan Tata: Tata Estate station wagon re-imagined by this startup
A tribute to Ratan Tata: Tata Estate station wagon re-imagined by this startup
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper