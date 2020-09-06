Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh expected to pay bills, though voluntarily, in dedicated hospitals

bhopal

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 10:53 IST

Even as Covid-19 cases surge in Madhya Pradesh by the day, the state government will now expect patients to pay their bills even in dedicated hospitals, though voluntarily, where treatment expenses are being borne by the government, as per a government official.

At the same time, the rates at private hospitals have been fixed for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Expenses of treatment in these hospitals will be borne by patients only, as per the state government’s official communiqué.

These decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held through video conferencing, to review the Covid-19 situation in the state on Saturday evening.

With regard to the first decision, an official who didn’t want to be named said, “A decision was taken in the meeting that the patients treated at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, many of which are private, will be expected to pay the bills, though it will be left to them whether to pay completely or partially or not to pay at all.”

As far as the second decision is concerned, the state government’s official communiqué read, “Private medical institutions will be encouraged to treat Covid-19. Treatment given to Covid-19 patients by private hospitals on or before February 29, 2020, will be as per the notified rate list. Under any circumstances, hospitals will not be able to increase this rate by more than 40%.”

Another significant decision, as per the communiqué, read, ‘the process of door-to-door collection of samples will be discontinued. Fever clinics will be developed as the primary source for collecting samples of potential cases. All arrangements for examination and consultation will be made available at the Fever clinic.”

“Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is necessary to follow and propagate appropriate behaviour required for protection from Covid-19 and to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in urban areas. For this community participation and accountability will have to be ensured. Covid-19 is likely to spread further after lockdown is opened and life gets back to normal. To check this, it is necessary to work on a positive and potential patient-centered strategy,” said the official release.

It was also decided in the meeting that not more than 100 persons would be allowed to gather at a place for Durga Pooja, and all precautions will be taken against Covid-19.

As per the health department’s bulletin released on Saturday night, the Covid-19 case tally rose to 71,880 with 1,636 new patients identified in the past 24 hours in the state. There have been 1,543 deaths in the state so far. As many as 54,649 patients have been discharged from hospitals, while there are 15,688 active cases in the state at present. The number of Covid-19 tests went up to 1,494,848 on Saturday with 25,389 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.