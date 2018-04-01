Indore building collapse: Death toll reaches 10, CM Chouhan announces ex-gratia

The death toll in Saturday night’s hotel collapse in Indore rose to 10 even as the search and rescue operation was called off Sunday morning.

A team of fire brigade, district’s disaster management authority and Indore Municipal Corporation officials carried out the rescue operations throughout the night.

The team said possibility of anyone else being trapped inside the rubble of the four-storied building that collapsed near the city’s Sarvate bus stand was unlikely.

Two persons pulled out from under the debris are undergoing treatment.

Among the dead are two women. Five of the deceased were yet to be identified, additional district magistrate Ajaydev Sharma said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next kin of those killed in the building collapse. He also granted a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured in this incident.

Apart from a lodge cum eatery called the MS Hotel, the building housed several shops.

DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra said that two beat cops were among the first to reach the site and they immediately rescued two injured and took them to MY Hospital.

The rescue team swung into action within 15 minutes of the incident, he added.

“The building was old and renovated at least three times in the past. The basement of the building was always filled with water,” said Vijay Mishra, who runs a travel agency near the bus stand. ‘

Officials said that the hotel is owned by one Dinesh Parwani, who is absconding with his entire family since the incident.

(with agency inputs)