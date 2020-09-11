e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / MP incurred loss of Rs 9,500 crore due to heavy rainfall, floods: CM Chouhan

MP incurred loss of Rs 9,500 crore due to heavy rainfall, floods: CM Chouhan

“Extremely heavy rainfall and flooding caused Rs 9,500 crore loss as crops, houses, livestock and roads suffered damage,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters after meeting the central team.

bhopal Updated: Sep 11, 2020 20:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The chief minister also said that crops over an area of 11.30 lakh hectares were destroyed, leaving 11.34 lakh farmers affected, while around 60,000 houses were damaged.
The chief minister also said that crops over an area of 11.30 lakh hectares were destroyed, leaving 11.34 lakh farmers affected, while around 60,000 houses were damaged. (ANI file photo)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that torrential rainfall and floods during the last week of August resulted in a loss of Rs 9,500 crore to the state adding that the same was communicated to a central team which arrived in MP on Thursday to assess the damage.

“Extremely heavy rainfall and flooding caused Rs 9,500 crore loss as crops, houses, livestock and roads suffered damage,” Chouhan told reporters after meeting the central team.

He directed the central team to tour affected areas, speak to those who suffered losses and then prepare the damage assessment report.

The chief minister also said that crops over an area of 11.30 lakh hectares were destroyed, leaving 11.34 lakh farmers affected, while around 60,000 houses were damaged.

Chouhan pointed out that though the crop insurance scheme was helping the farmers, central aid was also required to compensate the damage caused by insects.

Also read: Flood batters Madhya Pradesh; 8 killed, over 9,000 moved to relief camps

“Insects have caused immense damage to crops and the Centre should send a separate team to assess it,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh during the last week of August witnessed heavy downpour which caused flooding in several districts. Teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to rescue people from inundated areas.

On August 29, Chouhan chaired a high-level meeting to assess the rain and flood situation in the state. He directed officials to pay close attention to the Narmada River and its tributaries as heavy rains will hit the state in the next 48 hours and also urged people living in affected areas to move to safer places.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
Kim Jong Un showed off headless body of his uncle | All you need to know
Kim Jong Un showed off headless body of his uncle | All you need to know
Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj’s decision to come out of retirement
Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj’s decision to come out of retirement
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In