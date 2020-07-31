Ujjain man throws live-in partner off flyover, crime captured on CCTV

bhopal

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:53 IST

A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday evening after he was caught throwing his live-in partner off a flyover early on Wednesday on CCTV cameras installed on the spot, said police.

Police said the accused was identified as Sachin Baurasi, 30, a resident of Jabran Colony in Neelganga area, who works as a sanitation worker, and the woman was identified as Kajal, 24, who used to beg in Mahakal and Begumganj areas of the city.

Her body was found on Wednesday morning under Hari Phatak overbridge near government Madhavganj School.

“During the investigation, police seized footage from the CCTV cameras installed on the bridge. The accused was seen strolling with the victim on the bridge at about 1.30am on Wednesday,” Rupesh Dwivedi, Ujjain’s additional superintendent of police (ASP), said.

“Then they sat at a spot on the flyover for sometime before the two were seen strolling again and the man was seen suddenly lifting the woman with his both hands and throwing her off the bridge,” Dwivedi said.

He said a police team arrested Baurasi from the railway station and he was unaware that his crime had been captured on CCTV cameras.

The man confessed to having committed the crime during interrogation and said that Kajal, who also belonged to Ujjain, and he had been living as live-in partners for the past two years, Dwivedi said.

“The accused believed that the woman had an affair with another man. Hence, he decided to kill her. He chose the time and spot to kill her while believing that nobody would see him commit the crime,” he added.