As BJP underlines support, Nitish Kumar launches scathing attack on oppn

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:17 IST

Emboldened by the backing from the top BJP leadership including Union home minister Amit Shah, who in an interview to TV channel clarified that Nitish Kumar remains the NDA chief ministerial candidate, Kumar along with his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi addressed joint rallies at Buxar and Bhojpur on Sunday.

This is the first time since campaigning began when CM and deputy CM held a joint election campaign for JD(U) and BJP candidates in these two districts of old Shahabad, one of the strongholds of the BJP.

The joint meeting comes amid BJP leaders now becoming more vocal in criticising the LJP as a vote splitter in a bid to mollify Kumar who is miffed with Chirag Paswan fighting alone in key JD (U) seats.

“There is no if or but. Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar. We have made a public announcement and we are committed to it,” Shah told the channel.

Nitish Kumar is also scheduled to team up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a joint campaign from October 23.

Scaling up his attack on opposition parties Kumar held up Bihar’s record of development during his 15 years in power and took a swipe at the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leader Tejashwi Yadav, as he sought another mandate for his coalition government in the three-phase assembly elections.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

“Some people make promises and forget. I made promises and fulfilled them. I promised to provide power everywhere, I fulfilled it. I promised tap water and delivered it. Toilets at every household are almost complete,” said Kumar at Chausa. “I have worked in all fields be it in fields of health, road and worked for development with justice. The Centre has also helped us,” he added.

Countering opposition charges that law and order has dipped, Kumar cited 2018 NCRB data which placed Bihar on 23rd rank on crime scene before promising to provide every village street with solar lights, proper sanitation and waste management.

“Bihar is on the path of development and this will be further speeded up when we are back in power,” he promised.

Kumar also chose to remind people of yesteryears when the kidnapping industry flourished in the state and massacres were commonplace.

“Why people responsible for these things during their tenure are not speaking on these topics. They are saying people are migrating. They should also tell how many people migrated out of fear during their time,” he said and added that Bihar has witnessed an all-round development in all fields.

Kumar added that his government had worked for the welfare of all, irrespective of caste and religion.

“See our work and see your record in your 15 years of rule. We know how to work and how to get it done by others,” Kumar said.