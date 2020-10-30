Bihar Assembly Elecion 2020: Nitish Kumar, Rajnath Singh to hold rallies in Khagaria, Bhagalpur

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 10:18 IST

Campaigning for the second phase of the ongoing Bihar assembly elections has gained momentum, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh are slated to address several rallies in the state on Friday.

The campaigning for the 94 seats in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly ends on Sunday and the polling will be held on Tuesday (November 3).

CM Kumar has become aggressive in enumerating his development initiatives and accusing the main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of its tall talks amid a multi-cornered contest, which appears to be too close to call.

He has been blaming the RJD for promoting the jungle raj – a euphemism for lawlessness -- during its uninterrupted 15-year rule between 1990 and 2005.

Kumar is slated for five public rallies in Khagaria, Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts on Friday, where he is likely to train his guns on the RJD.

The Khagaria-Sitamarhi belt is known for a high migrant population and also home to extreme backward classes, the core vote base of Kumar’s ruling Janata Dal (United).

The JD (U) has been facing a formidable challenge in keeping the EBC and Schedules Castes (SC) vote bloc intact.

The challenge is more acute in Khagaria district, as the estranged ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), led by Chirag Paswan, is taking on JD (U) in all the seats that it is contesting.

Khagaria, which has a large section of SCs, is considered to be a LJP stronghold in the state.

Kumar has his task cut out amid the high-decibel campaign unleashed by RJD’s CM face Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who has stolen a march over the ruling coalition by promising 10 lakh state government jobs, if he is voted to power.

Kumar has debunked Yadav’s pledge as “untenable” and “empty promises”, citing his political naivete.

He is quick to focus on development initiatives during his tenure to power an all-round growth and development.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally with Union minister of state (Mos) for health Ashwini Choubey at Pirpainti assembly seat in Bhagalpur; Bachwara in Begusarai; Kesaria in East Champaran and Raghopur in Vaishali .

The BJP has high stakes in Raghopur, where the party’s nominee Satish Kumar is pitted against RJD scion, Yadav.

The third phase of Bihar assembly polls will be held on November 7 and the election results will be declared on November 10.