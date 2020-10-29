Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All you need to know about Govindganj constituency

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:49 IST

Located in Bihar’s East Champaran district, Govindganj assembly constituency was once a part of Motihari. East Champaran is located in the north of Bihar and shares its northern border with Nepal. Govindganj will vote in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections on November 3 along with 93 other constituencies.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Govindganj was one of the two constituencies which were won by the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015. Party candidate Raju Tiwari won the seat beating Congress’ Brajesh Kumar by a margin of 27,920 votes that year. This time around, the LJP is once again placing its hopes on Tiwari to win the seat.

The Congress has also fielded the same candidate from the last assembly election as Brajesh Kumar gets ready to take on Tiwari yet again. Kumar bagged 46,765 votes last time which constituted a vote share of 34.15%. The LJP’s share was 54.54% with 74,685 votes while the CPI secured 8.89%. Independent candidate stood third in 2015.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sunil Mani Tiwari in a bid to win the constituency from the LJP. The last time BJP won Govindganj was 10 years ago back in 2010 when Meena Dwivedi beat Raju Tiwari by 8400 votes.

The polling percentage in 2015 in Govindganj was 56.34% as 243,018 votes were cast with 131,341 men and 111,677 women voters. The numbers for the 2020 assembly elections are higher with 262,059 voters of which 137,083 are men, 124974 are women and two are from the third gender.

Nitish Kumar, the current Bihar chief minister and president of the Janata Dal(United), is one of two chief ministerial candidates for Bihar Assembly Election 2020. Kumar’s party is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (Alliance) along with national ruling party BJP. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is part of the Mahagathbandhan along with Congress and left parties, is another. Yadav is the son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several campaign rallies in the state hoping to secure votes for the NDA alliance of BJP and JD(U).

Voting for the first of the three phases was held on October 28. The second and third phases will be conducted on November 3 and November 7 with the results scheduled to be declared on November 10.