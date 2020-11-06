Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP’s Vinay Bihari looks to win Lauriya for the third time

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:42 IST

Another constituency in the third phase of polling in the Bihar assembly elections, which belongs to the West Champaran district, is Lauriya. It has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vinay Bihari since 2010.

Bihari contested as an Independent candidate in 2010 when he first won the constituency and secured his second consecutive victory on a BJP ticket in 2015. He is with the BJP for the Bihar Election 2020 as well. Other top contenders in the race are Shambu Tiwari from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Lauriya, according to the census of 2011, has a population of 408,179 which entirely belongs to the rural section. The ratio of Scheduled Castes (STs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) is at 13.3 and 1.43 respectively. The electorate strength for the 2020 mandate is 256,048 comprising 137,451 men, 118,586 women and 11 belonging to the third gender.

The BJP’s Vinay Bihari won Lauriya in the assembly election of 2015 after securing 57,351 votes and a vote share of 40.47 per cent. While Ran Kaushal Pratap of the RJD trailed by a margin of 17,573 votes. Pratap got 39,778 votes and a vote share of just over 28 per cent. Bihari, who is seeking a hat-trick win in Lauriya in the Bihar assembly, defeated the Janata Dal(United) leader Pradeep Singh by 10,881 votes when he first won the constituency in 2010.

With the 2020 assembly election in Bihar soon coming to an end, voters and political parties have actively participated in this festival of democracy despite the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in the country. The crucial issues for this election have been of employment, corruption, health and education. Parties across the spectrum through the way of manifestos and public rallies have promised effective and efficient work in these areas if they come to power for the next five years.

Polling for the final phase is set to take place in 78 constituencies on Saturday. The first and the second phases, which were held on October 28 and November 3 respectively, saw a decent voter turnout of more than 55 per cent. Counting of votes and declaration of results for all the three phases will be done on November 10.