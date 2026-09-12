‘Those who keep changing names…’: Akhilesh, CJP, Cong target Yogi over ‘walking away’ from press conference

“This is exactly why we rank 157th out of 180 on Press Freedom Index,” it wrote.

CJP posted a video of the alleged incident and claimed that the UP chief minister walked away while a reporter continued to ask him questions.

CJP and Yadav both posted videos purportedly showing Adityanath walking away from the press conference after allegedly refusing to answer a journalist's questions. The BJP has not yet reacted to the criticism.

Yadav, meanwhile, said Uttar Pradesh has an “overflowing” number of questions, but the BJP-led government has “no answers”.

In a Hindi post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said a press conference should be called a "press monologue" if journalists are expected only to hear statements and are not allowed to ask questions.

"Those who keep changing names should now change the name of 'press conference' to 'press monologue', because when only a statement has to be given and the press has no right to ask questions, what meaning does the word 'conference' have without dialogue?" he asked, without naming anyone.

"The truth is that there is a flood of questions in Uttar Pradesh, but they have no answers," Yadav said, adding that turning away and leaving the field could also be described as running away.