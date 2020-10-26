Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Centre failed to check onion price rise, put another burden on public, says Tejashwi

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 11:43 IST

Holding aloft a garland of onions, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar assembly, and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Monday protested against the rise in vegetable prices. Addressing media before setting off to campaign for Bihar assembly elections, Yadav said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had failed in checking the price hike, thus putting a larger burden on the public which was already grappling with rise in petrol and diesel prices.

“Onion prices have galloped to new high above Rs 80 per kg. The Centre is doing little to reduce the prices. People already battling hike in petrol and diesel prices are now reeling under price rise of onion,” said Yadav outside his official residence at 10, Circular Road, where he was accompanied by other party leaders.

The Yadav scion said the Centre had failed in addressing farm issues, like minimum support price to farmers for foodgrains, checking economic contraction , unemployment, and also woes of migrant workers during the lockdown period.

Attacking chief minister Nitish Kumar for addressing only ‘irrelevant’ issues while maintaining a silence on burning topics, Yadav asked, “Why is he (Nitish Kumar) not talking about price rise or the issue of migrants and employment?”

Refusing to hit back at Kumar for the latter’s aggressive and personal attacks on him, the RJD’s CM face said he always respects his elders and it was not in his sanskar to make derogatory comments about senior leaders. “Whatever Nitish Kumar is saying against me, I take it as his blessings,” he said.