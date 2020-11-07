Bihar Assembly election 2020: Gaighat to witness triangular fight

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:23 IST

The Gaighat legislative assembly constituency is in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar and is a part of the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency. It is among the 78 assembly constituencies that are slated to hold polls in the third and final phase of the ongoing Bihar assembly elections on November 7.

The Gaighat legislative assembly came to existence in 2008 after the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India. It comprises Shivdaspur, Katra, Madhepura, Sonpur, Dhanaur and Berai South gram panchayats of Katra community development block; Bandra and Gaighat CD blocks.

Currently, it is represented by Maheshwar Prasad Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). During the 2015 Assembly elections, it was among the seats snatched by the RJD after it joined hands with Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal-United (JDU).

Yadav had defeated Veena Devi, then-candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party by a very narrow margin of 3,501 votes. He had garnered a total of 67,313 votes, while Devi received 63,812 votes.

Devi is now part of Lok Janshakti Party and is a member of Parliament from Vaishali Lok Sabha seat.

This year, Yadav has been fielded against LJP’s Komal Singh and Niranjan Rai of RJD.

Earlier, this segment used to be a fort of socialists political parties after the decline of Congress in 1985. Except 2000 and 2010, Prasad has been continuously winning from Gaighat. In 2000, Virendra Kumar Singh of JD(U) represented the seat after Prasad did not contest the election. While in 2010, he was defeated by Devi by a huge margin of 16,000 votes.

As per the figures, it has as many as 313,371 registered voters including 165,789 men and 147,578 woman voters.

The voting in the Bihar assembly elections is being held in three phases. The first phase of voting took place on October 28 and the second was held on November 3. The third and final phase of voting will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.