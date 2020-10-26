Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JD(U) aims for third straight win in Ghosi

bihar-election

Ghosi is among three assembly constituencies in Jehanabad district of Bihar, Jehanabad and Makhdumpur being the other two. It is also a part of the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Ghosi is a seat that has been held by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) since 2010. While Rahul Kumar won from here in the 2010 assembly polls, Bihar education minister Krishna Nanda Prasad Verma is the sitting MLA, having won in 2015.

The sitting Lok Sabha MP from the Jahanabad parliamentary seat, meanwhile, is Chandeshwar Prasad, also from the JD(U).

In 2015, Verma secured 67,248 or 47.58% votes to win this seat over Kumar, who had joined the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) of former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. Kumar, however, rejoined the JD(U) in 2019 and has been fielded by the party for the 2020 assembly polls.

Rakesh Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is among other major candidates in the fray from this constituency. Ramvali Yadav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has been fielded by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led coalition, the Mahagathbandhan, as its candidate from this seat.

Ghosi will vote in the first of three phases of the Bihar polls, on October 28. The other two polling dates, meanwhile, are November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place of November 10, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) last month.

CM Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises, among others, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Kumar-led JD(U). RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, a former deputy CM under Kumar, is the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, which also comprises the Congress and the Left parties.