Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi to kick-start campaign from Nawada, Bhagalpur today

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 10:20 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to begin his campaigning for the Bihar assembly polls with two rallies in Nawada and Bhagalpur on Friday. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate for the Grand Alliance, will share the dais with Gandhi at one of the rallies for Congress nominee Nitu Singh at Hisua.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address three election meetings in Sasaram, Gaya, and Bhagalpur.

The Congress is contesting 21 seats out of 71 that will go to the polls in the first phase of the Bihar polls on October 28. The RJD has fielded 42 and the Left parties eight candidates under the Grand Alliance banner.

Gandhi will begin his campaign a day after the Congress and other opposition parties hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)over its poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccines and accused the ruling party of using the pandemic for political gains. He took a swipe at the BJP, saying one has to refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when one will have access to the vaccine.