Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will JD(U) retain Jamalpur assembly constituency for the third time?

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 20:01 IST

Shailesh Kumar of the Janata Dal(United), the sitting MLA from the Jamalpur legislative assembly, will be trying his luck for the third time during the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. Kumar is up against a number of candidates, including Ajay Kumar Singh of the Congress and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Durgesh Kumar Singh, as he will try to come out on the top once again this year.

Kumar had defeated the LJP’s Himanshu Kunvar by a margin of 15,476 votes in the 2015 assembly elections. Kumar got 67,273 or 45.68% votes and runner up Kunvar bagged 51,797 or 35.17% votes.

The Munger assembly constituency, which is in Munger district of Bihar, comes under the Munger Lok Sabha seat. Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh of the JD(U) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Munger.

Out of the total population of 456,751, 52.22% is rural and 47.78% is urban, the 2011 census data for Munger shows. The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) ratio is 9.63 and 0.3, respectively. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 330,355 electorates and 335 polling stations in this constituency. This year the total electorates are 336,912, including 1,81, 832 men, 1,55,052 women and 28 from the third gender. There were 311, 957 electorates in 2015, including 54.55% of men and 45.44% of women voters.

Along with 70 other assembly seats, voting for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections will be held on October 28 in Munger constituency as well. Voting in the second phase, which will be held on November 3, will cover 94 seats and the third phase on November 7 will have 78 assembly seats. Counting of votes will be carried out on November 10.

The last Bihar assembly elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD had emerged as the single largest party as it got 80 seats, the Janata Dal(United) won 71 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed 53 seats.

This year, the BJP is fighting these elections along with the JD(U); the Congress has joined hands with the RJD and three other Left parties to form the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chirag Paswan-led LJP opted out of the NDA and is going solo this time in the Bihar assembly elections.