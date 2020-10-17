e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly election: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, Rajiv Pratap Rudy in second list of star campaigners

Bihar Assembly election: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, Rajiv Pratap Rudy in second list of star campaigners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, union home minister Amit Shah were at the top of the first list.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 19:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
The first phase of the elections will be held on October 28, second on November 3 and the third on November 7, the Election Commission announced in September.
The first phase of the elections will be held on October 28, second on November 3 and the third on November 7, the Election Commission announced in September.(HT file photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party has released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections on Saturday, which included former Union minister and senior leader Shahnawaz Hussain and a member of parliament Rajiv Pratap Rudy who were not part of the first list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, union home minister Amit Shah, were at the top of the list.

The list also includes current deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, in charge of assembly polls in Bihar Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and Manoj Tiwari.

Here is the full list of all-star campaigners for the phase II:

Hindustantimes

The first phase of the elections will be held on October 28, second on November 3 and the third on November 7, the Election Commission announced in September.

The results will be declared on November 10.

Since the polls will be held amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the poll watchdog has listed out a set of guidelines for different stages of campaigning and polling to control the spread of the disease.

tags
top news
‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
IPL 2020 Highlights: ABD hammers fifty as RCB beat RR by 7 wkts
IPL 2020 Highlights: ABD hammers fifty as RCB beat RR by 7 wkts
Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In