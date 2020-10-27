e-paper
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: All you need to know about Imamganj seat

This year, former Bihar chief minister Manjhi is witnessing a three-cornered contest in his home seat.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 13:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HAM(S) President Jitan Ram Manjhi files his nomination papers for the Imamganj constituency ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Gaya on October 7, 2020. (PTI)
         

Imamganj is a reserved assembly seat under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency. The seat will vote on October 28 in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections and the results will be declared on November 10. In the 2015 elections, Imamganj was the lone seat won by the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular. The party’s leader Jitan Ram Manjhi won the election, defeating the Janata Dal(United)’s Uday Narain Choudhary by a margin of 29,408 votes.

This year, former Bihar chief minister Manjhi is witnessing a three-cornered contest in his home seat. Former Bihar assembly speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary, a Nitish Kumar loyalist before he decided to move to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017, is pitted against Manjhi in the Imamganj assembly constituency, which borders Jharkhand. Choudhary won the seat four times before losing to Manjhi in 2015.

In the current election, Choudhary is contesting on the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s ticket. The RJD has never won the seat since 2000. Former BJP leader and currently the Lok Janshakti Party’s candidate, Shobha Sinha is also banking on the anti-incumbency factor to pose as the third strong candidate in the constituency.

The assembly seat had 266,879 registered voters in 2015. Of them, 140,572 were men and 118,433 were women. Imamganj recorded 56.28% voting in the previous elections. The constituency is one of the seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly that are reserved for scheduled caste candidates.

In 2010, JD(U) candidate Choudhary had defeated the RJD’s Raushan Kumar by 1,211 votes. The Imamganj assembly seat has traditionally not been any party’s bastion.

In the three-phase Bihar election, which will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 for 243 seats, the opposition alliance of the RJD, Congress and the Left will take on the combine of the ruling JD(U), BJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAMS and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). Results will be declared on November 10.

