Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Will Harsidhi bring back BJP after 10 years?

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:23 IST

Harsidhi, one of the assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates and which comes under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha Constituency, will go into polls in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 3.

For the past 10 years, the Harsidhi seat has seen a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In 2010, the BJP’s Krishnandan Paswan bested RJD candidate Surendra Kumar by 18,064 votes. However, the winner in 2010 turned the runner up in the 2015 elections when RJD candidate Rajendra Ram defeated the second term-aspiring BJP candidate with 49.37% votes.

This year, the BJP’s Krishnandan Paswan will be trying his luck again for the assembly seat against the RJD’s Kumar Nagendra Bihari and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s (RLSP’s) Ramesh Kumar.

In 2015, Harsidhi was one of the 81 seats won by the RJD. Rajendra Ram had beaten previously-elected representative of the BJP Krishnandan Paswan by a margin of 10,267 votes. The RJD’s candidate won a total of 75,203 votes with Krishnandan Paswan receiving 64,936 votes or 43.07%, while 1.9% or 2,867 votes went to CPI candidate Vidhya Sagar.

There are 265,539 eligible voters in the constituency this year including 140,057 men, 125,479 women and three from the third gender. In 2015, there were 234,839 electorates, including 126,523 men and 108,314 women, resulting in a 64.29% voter turnout.

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections for 71 seats held on October 28 and it saw a voter turnout of 54.26% amidst the raging Covid-19 pandemic. The second and third phase of polling is scheduled for November 3 and November 7 with results for all three phases coming out on November 10.

The battle in Bihar is between the current chief minister and Janata Dal(United) leader Nitish Kumar under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandan’s face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The Mahagathbandan in opposition comprises the Congress party, RJD, CPI, CPM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).