Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates

BJP released its list of candidates after it held seat-sharing talks with JD(U), HAM and VIP.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda meets in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Bihar assembly elections, at BJP HQ, DDU Marg, in New Delhi. The first list of 27 candidates has been released by the BJP.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda meets in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Bihar assembly elections, at BJP HQ, DDU Marg, in New Delhi. The first list of 27 candidates has been released by the BJP. (HT PHOTO)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar released a list of 27 candidates on Tuesday in Patna. Before the list of candidates were released Prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and party president Jagat Prakash Nadda presided over the meeting following which the list of candidates was released.

The polls for 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be held on October 28 and November 3 and 7.

The results will be declared on November 10.

