Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:20 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar released a list of 27 candidates on Tuesday in Patna. Before the list of candidates were released Prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and party president Jagat Prakash Nadda presided over the meeting following which the list of candidates was released.

The polls for 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be held on October 28 and November 3 and 7.

The results will be declared on November 10.