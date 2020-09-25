‘Will never waver from promises’: Confident Nitish spells out plans for next term

bihar-election

Putting his best foot forward for the upcoming assembly elections, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday underlined that he has delivered on all the seven resolves for governance made during 2015 and, if voted back to power, would leave no stone unturned to usher 2.0 version of the freshly laid out seven-point programme in his next term.

Positioning himself as the man for the moment for taking Bihar to the next level of development, Kumar said “Janata malik hai (In a democracy, voters are the masters). They have to take a call and decide who do they want to give a chance.”

In doing so, Kumar, who addressed the media at JD(U) office, not only pitched the party’s punch-line “15 years vs 15 years” for the upcoming assembly polls but also reminded people about his track record in delivering on his promises to the electorates, despite the change in the composition of the government in the stand-off with the RJD on the issue of corruption.

“A promise is a promise. I will never waiver on delivery,” he said, as he spelt out part-2 of the new seven-point governance priority for the new term. Kumar first served the state as the CM of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and then, for a brief period of less than two years, as the head of Grand Alliance government from November 2015 to July 27, 2017.

“All sectors in the state witnessed all-round growth. We would like to carry forward our seven resolves-part 2. It will focus on the next level of development and have provisions for maintenance of the infrastructure thus created. We will construct and maintain it on the pattern of present initiative for road and bridges. The new resolve will be achieved in the next five years,” said Kumar.

The chief minister said that the NDA government will endeavour to provide access to irrigation facility to every agricultural land parcel while highlighting the benefits of student credit card in promoting higher education.

Kumar also tried to silence the opposition and NDA alliance partner LJP, which had been raising the issue of unemployment by emphasising the training of youths through a programme called ‘Yuva Shakti, Bihar Ki Pragati’. “For this, every district will have a mega skill centre and create a skill department,” he said.

Kumar announced programmes to develop entrepreneurship among women. “Women will get special assistance of Rs 10 lakh and we will provide Rs 25,000 to the girls passing intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to the girls who graduate,” said Kumar.

He said that villages would henceforth be neat and clean like cities and will be equipped with solar lights and facility of solid waste management and centre for old people in every town along with better healthcare facilities for both human beings and livestock in the rural areas.

Kumar, however, ducked a question on Chirag Paswan and revealed that Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party has joined the NDA on the advice of the BJP.