Bihar election 2020: Biharsharif set for electoral battle

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:37 IST

It’s election season in Bihar. And almost every political party who has a candidate in the fray, is busy wooing the voters in a bid to grab the mandate to rule the state for the next five years.

The elections in Bihar are being held in three phases. On Tuesday (November 3), voting will be held in the second phase. There are 94 constituencies where polling will be held and among them is Biharsharif.

It comes under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency.

What happened in 2015?

In the 2015 elections, there were 13 candidates in the fray in Biharsharif. It was among the 53 seats won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which fought the 2015 election without Janata Dal (United).

BJP’s Dr Sunil Kumar won the election from Biharsharif upstaging JD(U) candidate Mohammad Ashgar Shamim by a margin of 2,340 votes. He is fighting again this year on a BJP ticket.

While the BJP bagged 42.73 per cent of the votes, the JD (U) received 41.42 per cent.

In 2015, the assembly seat had 3,48,565 registered voters. Of them, 1,86,069 were male voters and 1,62,471 were female voters. Biharsharif recorded 51.18 per cent voting in the last Assembly election. The None of the Above (NOTA) option was chosen by 5,191 voters.

In 2010, JD(U) candidate Dr Sunil Kumar had defeated Rashtriya Janat Dal’s (RJD) Aafrin Sultana by 23,713 votes. Biharsharif assembly seat has not been any party’s bastion.

There is one more phase to go in the Bihar Assembly election. In the third phase, polling will be held on November 7 and the results will be announced on November 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also joined the campaigning, addressing rallies for NDA candidates. He has highlighted the good work done by the NDA government in the state and compared it to the jungle raj of the previous regime.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has also promised good governance for the people of the state, with his JD(U) launching seven fresh promises in its manifesto for this year’s election.