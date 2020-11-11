e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Election 2020: JD(U) wins Hilsa seat by just 12 votes

Bihar Election 2020: JD(U) wins Hilsa seat by just 12 votes

The result has been contested by the rival RJD.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 11:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar addresses a gathering during an election meeting, for Bihar Assembly elections.
Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar addresses a gathering during an election meeting, for Bihar Assembly elections. (PTI)
         

The JD(U) has won the Hilsa assembly seat in Bihar just by 12 votes, according to the Election Commission website, a result contested by the rival RJD. According to the results updated on the Election Commission website late Tuesday night, JD(U)’s Krishnamurari Sharan alias Prem Mukhiya polled 61,848 votes, while his nearest Atri Muni alias Shakti Singh Yadav of the RJD has got 61,836 votes.

“Results declared,” the poll panel wrote in the ‘status’ column for Hilsa seat late Tuesday night. And in the margin column it wrote “12”.

Earlier, around 10 pm, when the poll panel website showed that votes for Hilsa were still being counted, the RJD alleged foul play in the process.

Read more | Bihar Election 2020: Shiv Sena fetches fewer votes than NOTA

“The Returning Officer had declared RJD candidate Shakti Singh from Hilsa assembly constituency as winner by 547 votes. He was told to wait for issuing the victory certificate. But then the Returning Officer receives a call from the chief minister’ss residence and the officer suddenly says the RJD candidate has lost by 13 votes due to postal ballots being cancelled,” the party alleged in a tweet. The Election Commission has, however, denied it was under any pressure from anybody.

As per the poll panel data, JD(U)’s Krishnamurari Sharan has got 232 postal votes and the RJD’s Shakti Singh Yadav 233.

Why did the exit polls get the Bihar results wrong?
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, online news portals now under govt regulation
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
As NDA clinches Bihar, posters of PM Modi, Nitish Kumar out in Patna
Bihar assembly election 2020 result in numbers: Which party won how many seats
Five lessons from Bihar Assembly elections 2020
