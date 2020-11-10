Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir, Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda, Harnaut

bihar-election

After voting for all the three phases in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 came to an end on Saturday, Tuesday marks the day of counting in all the 243 constituencies. A majority of 122 seats is needed for any party - either contesting individually or in an alliance - to rule the state for the next five years.

Six assembly seats of Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir, Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda and Harnaut, which are under the Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency, voted under the second phase on November 3. The Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency has been a stronghold of the Janata Dal (United) since the 2009 general election.

Here is a look at how all these parties in these seven seats are faring in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 as counting is underway:

Asthawan assembly election 2020 result updates: The 2015 assembly election had a voting population of 269,559 out of which 2 per cent voters did not vote for anyone. The constituency had 12 candidates in the fray.

Biharsharif assembly election 2020 result updates: The 2015 mandate was won by the BJP. Party leader Dr Sunil Kumar defeated JD(U)'s Mohammad Asghar Shamim by a margin of just over 2,300 votes. The electortae strength in 2015 stood at 346,650 out of which 184,926 were males and 1,61,699 females.

Rajgir assembly election 2020 result updates: Rajgir is one of the constituencies out of the total 243 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). There were 17 candidates were in the fray during the 2015 election. The JD(U) candidate Ravi Jyoti Kumar won in 2015 as he defeated Satydeo Narain Arya of the BJP by a margin of just 5,390 votes.

Islampur assembly election 2020 result updates: JD(U) had won this constituency twice- in the 2015 and 2010 assembly election of Bihar. Islampur had 22 candidates in the fray. In 2015, JD(U)'s Chandrasen Prasad won the election after securing 66,587 votes and defeated BJP's Birendra Gope by a margin of 22,602 votes.

Hilsa assembly election 2020 results: A total of 16 candidates were in the fray from Hilsa in the 2015 election. RJD's Shakti Singh Yadav emerged as the winner and defeated LJP's Deepika Kumari by 26,076 votes. The constituency had a voting population of nearly 280,000.

Nalanda assembly election 2020 results: In the 2015 election, JD(U)'s Shrawon Kumar won the constituency after defeating BJP's Kaushlendra Kumar by a margin of just 2,996 votes. The electorate strength in 2015 was 282,811 out of which 150,112 were males and 1,32,689 females.

Harnaut assembly election 2020 results: The JD(U) had won this constituency in the 2015 and 2010 election. In 2015, JD(U)'s Hari Narayan Singh defeated LJP's Arun Kumar by a margin of nearly 14,300 votes. Out of a voting population of 287,370, 1.9% of voters didn't vote for any political party.

The 243-member Bihar assembly went to polls in three phases - the first with 71 constituencies on October 28, the second with 94 constituencies on November 3 and the third with 78 constituencies on November 7. The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) fought the 2015 election along with the RJD and Congress as part of the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance in 2015. This year, the JD(U) reunited with the NDA. But the Chirag Paswan-led party decided to split from the alliance and contested the Bihar assembly elections alone.

All the three phases witnessed a good voter turnout amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had laid several Covid-19 related guidelines such as regular sanitising of polling booths, provision of gloves and masks to those visiting the booths to exercise their franchise and maintenance of social distancing at all times. The commission also allowed Covid-19 infected patients placed under home or institutional quarantine to participate by the way of postal ballots.