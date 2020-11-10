Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Goriakothi, Maharajganj, Ekma, Manjhi, Baniapur, Taraiya

bihar-election

The RJD has won three assembly constituencies in the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency in the 2015 Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha constituency was won by union minister Janardan Singh Sigriwal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress and Janata Dal (United) MLAs are currently incumbent in Manjhi,Ekma and Maharajganj assembly constituencies.

The assembly constituencies of Goriakothi, Maharajganj, Ekma, Manjhi, Baniapur and Taraiya come under the Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharajganj. The population of these constituencies are mostly rural.

The six seats had following winning candidates in 2015:

Goriakothi -Satyadeo Prasad Singh (RJD)

Ekma - Manoranjan Singh (JD(U))

Maharajganj - Hem Narayan Sah (JD(U))

Manjhi - Vijay Shanker Dubey (INC)

Baniapur - Kedarnath Singh (RJD)

Taraiya - Lal Mahato (RJD)

In 2015 elections, close to 8.9 lakh voters cast their votes according to data shared by the Election Commission of India. According to data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer(CEO), Baniapur and Taraiya recorded 50% voter turnout in the 2020 assembly elections. Goriakothi and Ekma recorded 47% voter turnout and Maharajganj and Manjhi recorded 49% turnout in these elections.

Exit polls are based on responses from people who pollsters speak to voters after they have casted their vote after the elections. These exit polls have in the past predicted wrong winners due to which electorates and contenders will be glued to Election Commission of India’s updates to know who is leading in constituencies across the state.

Bihar held its elections recently amid the coronavirus pandemic in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The voters cast their votes for more than 1,200 candidates this election.