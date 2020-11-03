Bihar polls: Striking enthusiasm in some rural areas, lukewarm show by urban voters

bihar-election

Polling booths in Danapur, Maner and Digha assembly constituencies of Bihar witnessed a slow start on Tuesday with the enthusiasm clearly missing. Many polling booths did not record even 30 percent polling by 1 pm, though the figures showed marked improvement in the second half.

The striking factor was the contrasting enthusiasm in rural areas, while new colonies booths wore a deserted look. At a Makdumpur booth of Danapur, Ram Balak Mahto, 60, was unable to locate the symbol of his choice on the EVM due to weak vision and his son pointed out the choice to him.

Aditi Kumari, a first-time voter from Nayatola in Danapur assembly seat, said she voted for improvement in education standards in the state. “We need employment. Facilities at government hospital near our village are poor. We have to pay a bribe at block and sub-divisional office for getting a domicile certificate. These things need to change,” she said.

At some places, Border Security Force (BSF) staff was found doubling up as poll officials and distributing sanitiser, gloves to the voters due to shortage of staff in the Danapur sub-divisional office. Some of booths saw the poll staff working without face shield and gloves.

“Please wear a face shield to see what it is worth. We cannot see anything if we wear it,” said a polling official. At a booth in Niralanagar of Digha, poll staff cited inconvenience due to face shield and gloves. Use of PPE kits was mostly not visible.

“We have not got any PPE kit. Even for taking the kit, there were long queues and not worth taking the risk,” said officials at the Sherpur booth of Maner.

Three polling booths (198, 200 and 200a) of Lodipur village in Danapur wore a deserted look as villagers boycotted the elections. No voters were seen at the booths. The villagers boycotted elections to protest against the blockade of a road by the Indian Army. There are 1,900 voters registered here. Not a single vote has been cast, so far, says an electoral officer.

Packets of earbuds were also provided to polling officers for marking the fingers of those coming to vote. Presiding and polling officers had comparatively less pressure as there were no long queues. Anil Kumar Singh, presiding officer of the Khagaul booth said, “Earlier, we didn’t even have time to leave our seats. But this time we are conducting the election in a relaxed manner as there are fewer crowds at the booth. Each voter will be given one glove to put on the right hand to perform the polling process using the same hand.