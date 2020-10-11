e-paper
BJP president JP Nadda to address election rally in poll-bound Bihar today

BJP president JP Nadda to address election rally in poll-bound Bihar today

bihar-election Updated: Oct 11, 2020 08:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP Working President JP Nadda.
BJP Working President JP Nadda. (ANI)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda will address an election rally in Gaya in Bihar on Sunday where preparation for assembly election is on in full swing. It will be the first public meeting by a party’s senior leader ahead of the state elections.

In Gaya, Nadda will address a rally at around 2 pm in Gandhi Maidan. In the day-long trip to the state, he is also scheduled to visit famous Hanuman Mandir in Patna and Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) Niwas before the Gandhi Maidan rally.

Later in the day, Nadda will address party leaders and workers in Patna. The meeting will be attended by the district presidents, Members of Parliament, assembly election candidates and other senior leaders.

Speaking on the rally amid Covid-19, Tarun Chugh, BJP’s national general secretary said that this is a proud moment for the party as it has braved itself against Covid-19 and yet managed to stay in touch with its electorate, news agency ANI reported.

The Covid-19 has infected more than seven million people across the country, while more than 108,300 others have succumbed to the disease.

The election to the 243 seats of Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases. In the first phase, which will be held on October 28, 71 assembly constituencies in 16 districts will go to the polls. In the second (November 3) and third phases (November 7) , voting will take place on 94 and 78 assembly constituencies respectively.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

