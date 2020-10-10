e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls

BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls

Elections in the state will be held in three phases beginning from October 28 and the results will be declared on November 10.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:34 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The party, which is considered to have influence among extremely backward classes (EBCs) in the state, is seen as a replacement for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which recently left the NDA in the state.
The party, which is considered to have influence among extremely backward classes (EBCs) in the state, is seen as a replacement for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which recently left the NDA in the state.(AFP)
         

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to meet here on Saturday evening to discuss the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly Election in Bihar.

This will be the second CEC meeting of the BJP over the ensuing polls.

Notably, the BJP had earlier this week formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls.

The party, which is considered to have influence among extremely backward classes (EBCs) in the state, is seen as a replacement for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which recently left the NDA in the state.

Janata Dal-United (JDU), on the other hand, had earlier this week released a list of 115 candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls. Interestingly, the party has denied tickets to 11 of its sitting MLAs while accommodating the turncoats.

The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly. JD-U, which has a share of 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota.

Elections in the state will be held in three phases beginning from October 28 and the results will be declared on November 10.

tags
top news
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
‘Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance’: US NSA
‘Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance’: US NSA
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
EPFO may credit interest by Diwali; send an SMS to know account balance
EPFO may credit interest by Diwali; send an SMS to know account balance
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In