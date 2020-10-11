India secure under PM Modi’s leadership, Bihar under Nitish Kumar: Nadda at Gaya rally

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:33 IST

The NDA put up a united show during the first election rally held at Bodh Gaya amid the Covid-19 pandemic for the Bihar assembly polls. The first major rally addressed by BJP national president J P Nadda was also an effort to send a message to voters that there was no difference within the NDA comprising BJP, JD(U), HAM-S and VIP, after the LJP walked out of the alliance and decided to contest alone.

The rally also assured the people of Bihar that the NDA will form the government in the state with Nitish Kumar as the chief minister.

Choosing the day of the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jay Prakash Narayan to launch the assembly election campaign, Nadda attacked both the RJD and Congress but did not take the name of estranged ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), even once.

Attacking former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) with the Congress, Nadda said those who entered politics holding the hands of Loknayak Jay Prakash Narayan, who led a movement against the Congress and went on to become chief minister, were today siding with the very party.

“The leader who became a politician and CM with the blessings of Jay Prakash Narayan -- the man who formed Janata Party by sidelining the Congress -- is now hugging the very party,” Nadda said without naming Yadav while addressing the rally held following social distancing norms. All the candidates of BJP, JD (U), HANS and VIP were present on the occasion.

“On the contrary, just see another product of the JP movement. Nitish ji, along with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji, has changed the political culture and narratives of Bihar. Earlier, the Congress used to do politics on the basis of caste. Now Narendra Modi has started a culture of going to people on the basis of the report card of the government’s work,” he said, highlighting the work of the central government in Bihar.

Applauding Modi for bringing in progressive change in sectors such as health and welfare, farming and education, Nadda said, Modi makes it possible and Nitish’s leadership will take the state forward. “Leadership of India is secure in the hands of PM Modi and what is needed is to bring back Nitish Kumar to carry forward the work,” he said.

He also gave a new slogan during the rally: “Modi hai toh mumkeen hai, Nitish hai toh pradesh aage badhega. (Everything is possible if Modi is around, the state will move ahead if Nitish is around).”

Nadda also hailed the Bihar chief minister for the strategy used against the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. “Chief minister Nitish Kumar took care of people during the Covid-19 crisis. His government also provided financial assistance to those outside Bihar,” the BJP leader said at the Gaya rally. “Bihar under Nitishji has added new dimensions of development. It is our duty to maintain this momentum by voting the NDA back to power,” he said.

Reminding people of the package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore announced by PM Modi during the earlier assembly polls, Nadda said that out of that Rs 394 crore has already been spent for the welfare of farmers, Rs 10,000 crore for education and Rs 1,550 crore for skill develop.

“Only four medical colleges were opened in Bihar in seven decades of independence. But After 2014, Bihar has got 14 new medical colleges and 11 more are underway. A new All India Institute of Medical Sciences is being built in Darbhanga for Rs 1,200 crore,” the BJP chief said.

Nadda went on to give details of expenses made under different heads from the

package and enumerated the details of the projects initiated by the PM in different sectors recently and hailed the launch of physical distribution of property cards under the ‘SVAMITVA’ (ownership) scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Asserting the benefits of the Jan Dhan accounts, he also said that the Nitish Kumar government provided financial assistance to migrants from Bihar during the lockdown period in these bank accounts.

“Around Rs 1,500 were deposited in the bank accounts of 20 crore women during the lockdown. Under PM KISAN scheme, Rs 2,000 has been provided to 8.62 crore farmers. Around Rs 17,000 crore has been released for another Rs 2,000 installment. Their bank accounts were opened under the Jan-Dhan Yojana of PM Modi. At the time the brother-sister duo (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) of the Congress mocked us,” he said.

Ruling Janata Dal (United) will fight for 122 seats, while its alliance partner BJP has got 121 seats.