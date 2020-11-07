e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / ‘People want change, govt of the poor will be formed in Bihar’: Subhashini Rao

‘People want change, govt of the poor will be formed in Bihar’: Subhashini Rao

Subhashini Rao, who is contesting the election on a Congress ticket said she has the people of Bihar’s support because she her work has been driven by their suggestions

bihar-election Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Madhepura
Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao is contesting as Congress candidate from Bihariganj
Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao is contesting as Congress candidate from Bihariganj(Twitter)
         

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao, who is contesting as Congress candidate from Bihariganj, on Saturday said that people want change in Bihar and now a government of the poor will be formed.

She cast her vote at a polling booth in Madhepura in the third and final phase of Bihar polls.

“People want change. They have supported me. I have the blessings of my father (Sharad Yadav) . I have worked after listening to their suggestions. People are electing their representatives. Janta ki sarkar banegi, gareebo ki sarkaar banegi ab (Now, people’s government will be formed and poor people’s government will be formed),” Rao told ANI.

Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am today.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly.

tags
top news
India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
India’s candidate elected to key UN committee in closely contested race
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
5 SHOs removed for laxity in containing Durga puja violence in Bihar’s Munger
Tech, innovation will be key in post-Covid world: Modi at IIT-Delhi event
Tech, innovation will be key in post-Covid world: Modi at IIT-Delhi event
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor in Greater Noida West
Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor in Greater Noida West
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In