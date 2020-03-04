CBSE Class 10 science exam analysis: What students said after the paper

board-exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 science examination on Wednesday. Here is what students said after coming out of the examination hall:

Chandigarh

Students who appeared in the examination from Chandigarh gave mixed reactions about the difficulty level of science paper on Wednesday.

Suresh Sharma, a student who appeared at the government model senior secondary school sector 37 said, “The paper was slightly difficult and a bit lengthy. I was able to complete it just two-three minutes before the exam was over.”

Ishu Gupta, a teacher of science told Hindustan Times, “The paper covered the entire syllabus. The conceptual questions were time-consuming and not worded as exactly as given in NCERT. The one marker questions were also tricky but were based on the CBSE pattern and syllabus. Overall the paper was not very difficult, not very easy.”

Shubham Walia, another class 10 student said, “Questions were not straight forward. Overall it was an average paper. I am not hopeful of a good score.”

Krishna Singh, a student at a private city-based school added, “Question three and four were value-based questions, apart from these two questions I found the five marks and one marks questions easy.”

He added, “Question number 13 and 14 were assertion and reasoning based questions, in section B there was a question related to the physiological process of Cheetah, which was a bit tricky.”

“In question number 22, the question on the reflective indexes was asked which was again difficult,” he adds.

Lucknow

A number of CBSE Class 10 students in Lucknow said that science examination was easy and on the expected lines. Bhuvi, a student of GD Goenka Public School Lucknow said, “The paper was easier than we expected, there were less ‘high order thinking questions’. Practice of sample papers made the things very easy for us”. Surya Shakti, a student of the same school said, “The paper was lengthy; but I was able to finish it in time but could not revise it”.

Vanshikaof GD Goenka Public School said, “I was apprehensive till the time I had not seen the paper. After that I found the questions easy except the one mark ones.” Two other students of the same school Sana and Shivansh said, “We found some questions little tricky, but overall it was a moderate paper”. Sameer and Vedant of the same school said, “Questions were application based, which required some time to solve and made the paper lengthy.”

“The paper included several application-based questions and was pretty lengthy . Also the section A had several conceptual question,” said Kriti Chandra, a Class 10-A student of DPS Jankipuram, Lucknow . “The paper was mostly application based and lengthy.. Also some questions were tricky,” said Sneha, a student of DPS Jankipuram.

Bhubaneswar

Kasturika Jena of KV No 1 in Bhubaneswar said, “Today’s science paper was quite hard. Questions were quite lengthy. I have given only two papers,so I can’t tell about other remaining paper. If someone wants to score good he or she will have to read the whole book.” Another student Amrita of the same school said, “ One mark questions were quite difficult to understand.”

